Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Pipeline to Witness Significant Growth due to Positive Clinical Results in the Coming Years

Bronchiectasis, a chronic airways infection, affects lungs and widens bronchial trees. This leads to gradual loss of mucus clearing ability, which increases growth of bacteria. Bronchiectasis can lead to serious health problems such as respiratory failure, heart failure, and atelectasis. The disease often begins in childhood and can be acquired or congenital. Signs and symptoms of bronchiectasis are excessive tiredness or difficulty in concentrating and breathing, anxiety, cough incontinence, depression, coughing up blood, chest pain, and joint pain. Bronchiectasis can further be diagnosed through chest X-ray, blood tests, computerized tomography (CT) scan, and lung function tests such as bronchoscopy and genetic blood tests.

According to the research, many drugs being developed for bronchiectasis are administered mainly through pumps. It has been found that pulmonary route of administration is more effective as the disease affects pulmonary organs. Through this route, drug reached to the target site faster as compared to other route of administration.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for bronchiectasis have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in 2017, Insmed Incorporated revealed topline results for phase III research of Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension (ALIS) in adult patients suffering from diseases caused by mycobacterium, including bronchiectasis.

Since, there is no marketed product for bronchiectasis, companies are actively seeking designation grants to accelerate the process of development. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to Ciprofloxacin dry powder for inhalation, developed by Bayer AG. The designation and various strategic developments of companies aid in the progress of better medication.

Aradigm Corporation, Bayer AG, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Insmed Incorporated, Zambon S.p.A., and Alitair Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the companies involved in the development of bronchiectasis therapeutics.

