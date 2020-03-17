Bromopropane Market in South Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace due to the lack of technological advancements

Bromopropane is made by treating propanol with mixture of hydrobromic and sulfuric acids. Bromopropane is an organobromine compound with the chemical formula CH3CH2CH2Br. It is a colorless liquid, which is soluble in inorganic solvents. It has a characteristic hydrocarbon odor. Bromopropane is used as an adhesives in aerosol glues and synthetic fiber production. It is employed in asphalt production, and as a washing agent in the aviation industry. Nowadays, chlorofluorocarbons and perchloro-ethylene solvents replaced by bromopropane and used as dry cleaning solvent. Bromopropane is produced naturally; however, it is hazards in nature. bromopropane is a short-lived substance for ozone depleting chemicals. It has a flash point 22?C and auto-ignition temperature of 490?C. Bromopropane is identified by CAS number 106-94-5. Bromopropane is a solvent used in optics and for degreasing plastics. It is employed on metal surfaces to remove soldering residues from electronic circuit boards.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bromopropane-market.html

Global Bromopropane Market: Segmentation

The global bromopropane market can be segmented based on type, concentration, application, and region. In terms of type, the global bromopropane market can be bifurcated into 1-bromopropane and 2-bromopropane. The 1-bromopropane segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The 1-bromopropane is a stable compound and is used in medicinal and chemical intermediate applications. This is a key factor boosting the demand for 1-bromopropane during the forecast period.

Based on concentration, the bromopropane market can be classified into bromopropane- 95% and bromopropane-99%. The bromopropane-99% segment is projected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. Bromopropane-99% is non-corrosive in nature, has high purity, and low diffusivity. Increase in research & development activities in the pharmaceutical industry to treat diseases is a key factor propelling the bromopropane-99% segment during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61200

In terms of application, the bromopropane market can be categorized into industrial cleaning solvents, pharmaceuticals, electronics, plastics, and others. Industrial cleaning solvents segment is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Bromopropane acts as a surfactant and cleaning agent and employed in chemical industries for washing applications. This is major factor driving the global bromopropane market during the forecast period. Bromopropane is employed as an intermediate and outer encapsulate for generic medicines in the pharmaceuticals industry. Growth in this industry is anticipated to propel the demand for bromopropane during the forecast period.

Global Bromopropane Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global bromopropane market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to remain a leading region of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in population is expected to increase the demand for medicines, especially in countries such as India and China. This is a key factor driving the demand for pharmaceutical market. This is estimated that pharmaceutical market will drive the demand for bromopropane during the forecast period. The global bromopropane market in South Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace due to the lack of technological advancements and an undeveloped economy. This is likely to hamper the market in the country during the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=61200

Global Bromopropane Market: Key Players

The global bromopropane market is consolidated. Less numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include Albemarle, Chemtura, ICL, Weifang Longwei, Solaris Chemtech, Longsheng Chemical, Tongcheng Medical, Shandong Moris Tech, Shenrunfa, Shouguang, Fukang Pharmaceutical, Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical, Jinbiao Chemical, and Nova International.