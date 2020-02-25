Bromine Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players: Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Albemarle Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company Limited, and Gulf Resources Inc

Global Bromine Market: Overview

Bromine is a chemical element with symbol Br and atomic number 35. It is the third-lightest halogen and it exists in the form of fuming red-brown liquid at room temperature. The commercial source of bromine is brine pools. Major producers of bromine are Israel, the U.S., and China. The mass of bromine in oceans is about 0.0033 times to that of chlorine.

The report estimates and forecasts the bromine market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

The study includes drivers and restraints for the Bromine market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Bromine market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Bromine and global average price trend analysis.

Global Bromine Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the bromine market by dividing it into application and geography segments. The applications are segmented into flame retardants, drilling fluids, biocides, catalysts, water treatment, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of bromine in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Bromine has applications in brominated flame retardants, as clear brine fluids in drilling fluids, water treatment, biocides among others. The major application of bromine is observed in flame retardants, followed by drilling fluids as clear brine fluids. Clear brine fluids are industrial fluids used in various operations in the oil & gas industry such as completion, work-over, and drilling. Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) are effective in applications such as electronics, clothes, and furniture.

Major application of bromine is in the manufacturing of BFRs for textiles and polymer. However, the market for BFRs has been declining over a decade due to various regulations and legislation that either seek compliance with limited BFR content or ban the product altogether. The declining usage of bromine in flame retardants is acting as a major restraint to the bromine market.

Major usage of bromine in water treatment is in industrial water treatment and residential & commercial water purification. Bromine is used to prevent the formation and growth of algae, bacteria, and odors in the swimming water. Rise in adoption of water treatment chemicals is anticipated to keep the market prospects upbeat.

Global Bromine Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the bromine market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for bromine market between 2017 and 2025.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Albemarle Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company Limited, and Gulf Resources Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Bromine Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, U.S. Geological Survey, British Geological Survey, World Mining Congress, U.N. Comtrade, Industrial Minerals, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global bromine market has been segmented as follows:

Bromine Market – Application Analysis

Flame Retardants

Drilling Fluids

Biocides

Catalysts

Water Treatment

Others

Bromine Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

