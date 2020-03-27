Brittleness Tester Market set to record exponential growth by 2028 end

Brittleness Tester Market: Introduction

Plastic, elastomers, rubbers and any other material with elastic properties at normal ambient temperatures tend to become brittle at lower temperatures, affecting the material’s impact strength. Brittleness tester is used to determine the lowest temperature at which an elastic material does not break, under specified impact conditions. A brittleness tester provides temperature regulated solution to the specimen materials to be tested to bring them down to a lower temperature. Usually liquid nitrogen is widely used for cooling the materials. Once the material is set at the required temperature, a falling weight is used to create the impact force on the material. The procedure is continued with lower and lower temperatures until visible cracks or fractures appear on the material that are visible to the naked eye. The temperature at which 50% of the material specimens fail is recorded as the brittle temperature.

Brittleness Tester Market: Dynamics

Brittleness testers play an important role in R&D, product development process, testing and manufacturing of products as they help determine the impact strength of materials at lower temperatures, which helps in delivering a better product. Brittleness tester are primarily used for determining the brittle temperatures of plastics, elastomers and rubbers. The growth in these industries will contribute towards growth in demand for brittleness testers. Growing industrialization and growth in automobile, chemicals and consumer goods industries, especially in developing countries is expected to contribute towards the growth of brittleness tester market.

In type segment, manual brittleness testers are not expected to witness major growth due to the associated labor costs associated with it. Increasing automation across industries is expected to create significant demand for automatic brittleness testers as they reduce labor costs and are more accurate and efficient at measurements. The overall brittleness tester market is expected to register moderate growth rate over forecast period.

Brittleness Tester: Market Segmentation

The global brittleness tester market has been segmented on the basis of type as:

Automatic brittleness tester

Manual brittleness tester

The global brittleness tester market has been segmented on the basis of testing material as:

Plastic

Rubber

Elastomers

The global brittleness tester market has been segmented on the basis of application industry as:

Chemical Processing

Polymer

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Rubber

Global Brittleness Tester Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global brittleness tester market identified across the value chain include:

Ray-Ran Test Equipment Ltd

Elastocon AB

Qualtech Products Industry Co.,Ltd

Testing Machines, Inc.

CCSi, Inc

Gotech Testing Machines Inc

YASUDA SEIKI SEISAKUSHO, LTD.

Benz Co., Inc.

Nortest

Ueshima Seisakusho Co., Ltd

Nordson Corporation

Brittleness Tester Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to occupy significant market share in the brittleness tester market given the presence of high number of chemical, food, and healthcare industries in the region. These industries are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Hence, North America is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the brittleness tester market over the forecast period. Plastic and rubber manufacturing industries are present in high number in Europe and Russia region, making them one of the most lucrative regions for brittleness tester market growth. With the growing demand in the region and growing exports, Europe is expected to register robust growth rate in the brittleness tester market. China is one of the leading producers of plastic materials in the world and is expected to lead the market share in the brittleness tester market. The growing demand for consumer goods, plastics, rubber and chemicals the rapidly developing countries like India will create significant market opportunities for brittleness tester in the APAC region. Middle East and Africa is one of the largest producers of crude oil, a raw material for plastics and polymers, in the world. But the region still remains lagging in terms of chemicals and polymers manufacturing industries. Thus, the region is not expected to create significant demand for brittleness tester and is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Brittleness tester market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Brittleness tester market segments such as geographies, application and industry.