Brightness Enhancement Films Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2018-2026

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Introduction

Brightness Enhancement Films is the type of optical films majorly used in the manufacturing of flat control displays in TVs, smartphones, desktop monitors, laptops, automotive and aerospace display control panels, advertising display boards, and industrial display control panels.

The brightness enhancement films are used on a large scale in design and manufacturing of the LCD and large TV screens. It offers maximum brightness towards on-axis viewer. Brightness enhancement films use the microreplicated prismatic structure to control the exit angle of the light. Manufacturers in the brightness enhancement films are also collaborating with the consumer electronic product manufacturers to expand their reach in the global market.

Brightness Enhancement Films Market: Notable Highlights

American Polarizers introduced 3M DBEF dual brightness enhancement films to help display and optics manufacturers meet requirements to improve display illumination in various consumer electronics including gaming stations, smartphones, notebooks, and in devices which use LCD displays.

DuPont Electronics & Imaging is planning to build new production assets by investing around $220 million at its plant in Ohio. The new production asset will expand company’s production of Pyralux flexible circuit materials and Kapton polyimide film.

A new research co-led by scientists from the City University of Hong Kong have developed new fabrication approach to produce all-inorganic perovskite films with better stability and optical properties to enable the development of better LEDs with high operational lifetime.

Some of the leading players in the brightness enhancement films market are DuPont, LG Chem, 3M, Mitsubishi Rayon, Fusion Optix, Efun, SKC, Kolon, Gamma, GDS, Nitto Denko Corp, Gigastorage, and Sabic.

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Display Control Planes to Drive Brightness Enhancement Films Market

With significant growth in the smartphone users globally, manufacturers are focusing on enhanced display, brighter smartphone screens, and longer battery life. The manufacturers are using brightness enhancing films and technologies in smartphones to reduce power consumption and improve battery life and allowing phones to withstand smaller batteries.

With rise in LCD, OLED, and plasma displays in outdoor applications including display control panels in automotive and aerospace industry, manufacturers are providing brightness enhancement films to enhance the performance of the LCD displays. The prisms on the brightness enhancement films redirect light from backlight towards viewer, thereby, providing better view. Companies in the brightness enhancement films market are also focusing on modifications in the films to improve sunlight readability.

Dual Brightness Enhancement Films Demand to Surge in Coming Years

Due to the strong market demand for flat panel televisions, LCD televisions is penetrating the television market and have substantially replaced CRT. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on using dual brightness enhancement films in LCD televisions to offer better viewing. Moreover, to meet the requirement of low power consumption, the demand for dual brightness enhancement films has increased in the recent years.

A recent study on the dual brightness enhancement film also found that the system with this film can yield a total power of around 82% as compared to the system without dual brightness enhancement films. The dual brightness enhancement films are also being applied in the systems for modeling LCD screens for smartphones and notebook screens.

Difficulties in Manufacturing Brightness Enhancement Films to Hamper the Market Growth

Although the demand for brightness enhancement films will continue to grow in the coming years with the increasing production of LCD and display control panels across various sectors, the difficulties in manufacturing these films is likely to hamper the growth of the brightness enhancement films market. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on designing innovative methods to develop prism based brightness enhancing films for displays.

Currently, backlight modules including brightness enhancing films have become fiercely contested product among manufacturers owing to the high cost and the requirement for technological innovations. Meanwhile, ultra-thin and green-energy saving displays are gaining popularity. Companies are focusing on replacing the traditional process, reducing thickness of backlight module and use new production technique while reducing the cost.

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the brightness enhancement films market is segmented into

Multi-Function Prism

Reflective Polarizer

Diffuser Film

Normal Prism

Others

On the basis of application, the brightness enhancement films market is segmented into

Monitors

Handhelds

TVs

Notebooks

Other Devices

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the brightness enhancement films market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to brightness enhancement films market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Brightness enhancement films market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Segments

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Dynamics

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Size

Supply & Demand in the Brightness Enhancement Films Market

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Brightness Enhancement Films Market

Competition & Companies involved in the Brightness Enhancement Films Market

Technology in the Brightness Enhancement Films Market

Value Chain in the Brightness Enhancement Films Market

Brightness enhancement films market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The brightness enhancement films market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with brightness enhancement films market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on brightness enhancement films market segments and geographies.

Brightness Enhancement Films Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing brightness enhancement films market dynamics in the industry

In-depth brightness enhancement films market segmentation

Historical, current and projected brightness enhancement films market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the brightness enhancement films market

Competitive landscape in the brightness enhancement films market

Strategies of key players and Products offered in the brightness enhancement films market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in the brightness enhancement films market

A neutral perspective on brightness enhancement films market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint in the brightness enhancement films market globally

