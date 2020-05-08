Breast Surgery Retractors Market to touch Valuation of US$328.68 Mn by 2025 End, Market Players Capitalize on Burgeoning Breast Implants Worldwide

Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market: Snapshot

The global breast surgery retractors market is gaining momentum on the back of some prominent factors. This includes increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising awareness for aesthetics, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. According to Breastcancer.org, more than one among every eight women develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

The increasing number of plastic breast surgeries performed is aiding the growth of breast surgery retractors market. Rising aesthetic awareness among men and women for professional and non-professional reasons is stoking demand for various plastic and cosmetic procedures.

As per projections of a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global breast surgery retractors market will display a modest 3.20% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The market is anticipated to reach a value of US$328.68 mn by the end of 2025.

Plastic Breast Surgery Segment to Remain Attractive

The global breast surgery retractors market is studied on the basis of several parameters, viz. product type, usage type, procedure, end-user, and geography. The key segments of this market based on product type include single-arm retractors and double-arm retractors. Of the two, single-arm retractors led the market in 2016, and is anticipated to stay at the helm over the forecast period. The strong growth of single-arm retractors is mainly because of technological advancements that have led to the development of illuminated retractors and the growing adoption of these retractors in breast surgery procedures.

On the basis of usage type, the segments that divide this market are disposable retractors and re-usable retractors. The segments within disposable retractors include lighted and non-lighted retractors. The segment of re-usable retractors is sub-segmented into lighted and non-lighted retractors. The one time use of disposable retractors that reduces the risk of contamination accounts for the high growth rate of disposable retractors segment. Disposable retractors are preferred as they offer optimal visualization and aid in minimizing complications and infections. However, re-usable retractors segment reigned the market in 2016 due to their preference for breast surgery procedures among surgeons.

In terms of breast surgery procedure, the market is segmented into breast reconstruction, plastic surgery, lumpectomy, and mastectomy. Of them, plastic surgery segment led the market in 2016; going forward, the segment is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The plastic surgery segment is anticipated to display a progressive growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing number of plastic breast surgeries being carried out globally. As per International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, more than 3,089,952 plastic breast surgery procedures were carried out in 2016. The segment of lumpectomy held the second-leading share of the market in 2016.

By end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and gynecology clinics. The hospitals segment displayed the leading demand for breast surgery retractors in 2016 accounting for the leading market share. However, ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to display promising growth over the forecast period.

Buzz for Aesthetic Awareness Makes Europe a Key Market

Geographically, the breast surgery retractors market has been divided into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America stood as the regional leader for the market in the recent past; it is anticipated to witness heavy demand for breast surgery retractors in the upcoming years. Europe is another key market for breast surgery retractors due to the buzz of importance of aesthetics for professional and non-professional reasons.

Key players in the global breast surgery retractors market include Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments, Invuity Inc., Integral LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, OBP Medical Corporation, Thompson Surgical, Medtronic plc, Cooper Surgical Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Black & Black Surgical, Novo Surgical Inc., and Hayden Medical Inc. among others.

