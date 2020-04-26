Breast Reconstruction Market – Increase in Demand for Acellular Dermal Matrix to Fuel the Market Growth

The demand within the global market for breast reconstruction has been rising on account of the changing trends in the domain of women’s health, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Breast reconstruction can be done for a number of reasons including treatment of chronic illnesses. The global market for breast reconstruction consists of several competitive vendors who are on a quest to expand their reach and consumer base. This has led to several rearrangements in the competitive landscape of the global breast reconstruction market. The leading vendors within this market are expected to conceptualise new technologies for improved breast reconstruction.

The dominance of a handful of leading market vendors for breast reconstruction gives a mark of consolidation to the market. The key vendors in the global breast reconstruction market are projected to make fresh investments in research and development. Furthermore, the market players are also focusing on improving the safety of breast implants. It is projected that the global breast reconstruction market would witness key mergers between large and small vendors in the years to follow. Some of the leading players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Establishment Labs S.A.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global market for breast reconstruction would expand at a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the global breast reconstruction market held a total worth of US$ 893.7 Mn in 2017. On the basis of product, breast implants have gathered immense popularity across surgical centers and hospitals. Based on geography, the market for breast reconstruction in North America is expected to grow at a sturdy rate.

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer to Propel Demand

The past decade has witnessed an upsurge in the incidence of various chronic illnesses including breast cancer. This factor has played a major role in the growth of the global breast reconstruction market. Furthermore, women have become increasingly inclined towards getting the ideal body and have affiliated to the standards of beauty promoted by the entertainment industry. This factor has also given a thrust to the growth of the global breast reconstruction market in recent times. It is expected that the increased spending capacity of women would pave way for the inflow of voluminous revenues into the global breast reconstruction market. The total market share of breast reconstruction in the overall medical implants industry is projected to increase in the years to follow.

North America to Lead Market Growth

The global breast reconstruction market has been expanding at a stellar pace, and the North American region has been at the forefront of growth. The supremacy of the breast reconstruction market in North America owes to the wellness of surgical implants done in the US and Canada. Moreover, people from across the world travel to the US to get several types of implants done. This factor is prognosticated to reap in large-scale revenues into the global breast reconstruction market.