Breast Imaging Market Reaching at US$ 4.6 Billion Investment to 2023 Overview by GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and Dilon Technologies, Inc. Top Players

“New study on breast imaging market largely dominated by rising prevalence of breast cancer, growth in geriatric population and changing lifestyles, mammography, PET-CT, MBI, and PEM.”

The global breast imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2023 from USD 3.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Growth of breast imaging market driven by factors like rising incidence of breast cancer globally, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer treatment and related research, increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in breast imaging modalities, and launch of advanced breast imaging systems capable of detecting cancer in women with dense breast tissues.

Download Free PDF Brochure on Brest Imaging Market Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=215228 .

Breast imaging market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is estimated to dominate breast imaging market, majorly due to rising incidence of breast cancer, favorable reimbursement scenario, ongoing technological advancements by market players, implementation of new breast density notification law in U.S., rapid growth in geriatric population, and growing demand for use of low levels or negligible radiation doses in region.

“The molecular breast imaging (MBI)segment to witness second-highest growth in the ionizing breast imaging market during the forecast period”.

Non-ionizing breast imaging market technologies segment is classified into five subsegments, namely, breast MRI, breast ultrasound, automated whole breast ultrasound (AWBU), breast thermography, and optical imaging. Automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU) segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in next five years, owing to benefits such as high reproducibility, high resolution power with 3D capability, lower false positives, and faster imaging.

Click Here for 15% Discount Now on Breast Imaging Market Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=215228 .

Global breast imaging market segmented into two major categories, namely, ionizing technologies and non-ionizing technologies. Ionizing technologies are further segmented into eight subsegments, namely, analog mammography, full-field digital mammography (FFDM), 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), molecular breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), positron emission mammography (PEM), and electric impedance tomography.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 45%

By Designation:C-level26%, Director-level30%, and Others -44%

By Region: North America -34%, Europe -26%, APAC- 23%, and RoW- 17%

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Gamma Medica, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Sonocine, Inc. (U.S.), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Dilon Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players operating in the global breast imaging market.

More Information on “Breast Imaging Market by Type (Ionizing Technologies (Mammography, Digital Mammography, 3D Mammography, MBI, PET-CT, CBCT, PEM) Non-ionizing Technologies (Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, AWBU, Breast Thermography, Optical Imaging)) – Forecast to 2021” report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=215228 .

Research Coverage

This report studies the breast imaging market based on technology and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions(and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the breast imaging market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.