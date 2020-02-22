Breast Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 5.26 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2017 to 2025.

The Global Breast Imaging Market was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.26 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2017 to 2025.

The increase in Breast cancer and tumor cases is enforcing the population to keep a track of breast health status. The advances in oncology technology are also increasing with rising funds from Govt. and private sector. All these factors contribute to the growth of Breast imaging market.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=950714

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of breast cancer

1.2 Growingfunds and awareness programs regarding breast cancer chekups and treatment

1.3 Population awareness for early diagnosis of breast cancer

1.4 Technological advancements

1.5 Advanced systems for efficient testing and treatment of breast cancer

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of technology

2.2 Side effects of chemo

2.3 Stringent approval regulations

2.4 Reimbursement risks

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/950714/global-breast-imaging-market-2

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Breast Imaging Market, by Type:

1.1 Ionizing Technologies

1.1.1 Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

1.1.2 Analog Mammography

1.1.3 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

1.1.4 Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT)

1.1.5 Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)

1.1.6 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

1.1.7 Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

1.1.8 Electric Impedance Tomography

1.2 Non-Ionizing Technologies

1.2.1 Breast Ultrasound

1.2.2 Breast MRI

1.2.3 Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

1.2.4 Breast Thermography

1.2.5 Optical Imaging

2. Global Breast Imaging Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hologic, Inc.

2. GE Healthcare (A Part of General Electric Company)

3. Siemens Healthcare (A Part of Siemens AG)

4. Philips Healthcare (A Part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6. Gamma Medica, Inc.

7. Toshiba Corporation

8. Sonociné, Inc.

9. Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

10. Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL BREAST IMAGING MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL BREAST IMAGING MARKETOUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/