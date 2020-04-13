Breast Cancer Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges of the Key Industry Players

DCIS, also known as intraductal carcinoma, begins in the lining of the milk ducts. Milk ducts are thin tubes carrying milk from lobules of the breast to the nipple. Lobule carcinoma originates in the lobules or milk glands of the breast. Invasive ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer. It starts in a milk duct of the breast, ruptures through the wall of the duct and grows into the fatty tissue of the breast. It spreads to other parts of body through bloodstream.

North America accounts the largest global breast cancer market followed by Europe. The U.S., followed by Canada, is the largest market for breast cancer in North America. Key driving factor for this market is increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Germany, France and the U.K. are some of the largest markets for breast cancer in Europe region. However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing region in the global breast cancer market. This is due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness among people about breast cancer. In developing countries, such as China and India, government has launched several programs and initiatives which increase awareness about the disease. It has led to significant rise in demand of breast cancer diagnostics and therapeutics for disease management. In addition, less stringent wages and availability of skilled labor attracts manufacturing companies to invest in developing countries.

However, patent expiry of various blockbuster drugs is key restraint of the global breast cancer market. Stringent regulations and legislations and side-effects of chemotherapy drugs also hinder the growth of global breast cancer market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions between drug manufacturing companies and government bodies are some of the major trends in global breast cancer market.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Astrazeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis. Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.