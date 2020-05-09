Breast Brachytherapy Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Breast Brachytherapy is a type of accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI), in which radiation doses are delivered into the tumor cavity in breast cancer with the help of a small radioactive pellet of iridium-192. Breast brachytherapy is beneficial as it is a targeted therapy and provides limited radiation exposure to healthy cells or tissue. Breast brachytherapy has less side effect and better cosmetic results. Breast brachytherapy also allows more treatment options in case of new cancer or recurrence. The main reasoning behind the breast brachytherapy is to exaggerate the treatment to the area having the highest risk of recurrence. Thus handling the affected area of the breast to control cancer also reduce the side effects of radiation therapy and improve the overall quality of life. Breast brachytherapy makes use of radioactive sealed sources which are usually inserted into catheters or applicators and are placed inside the tissue to be treated. Patients have treated breast brachytherapy on an outpatient basis or sometimes involves staying in hospital until the radioactive source gets removed.

Breast cancer is one of the leading cause of mortality globally, especially in underdeveloped countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally there are around 2.1 million new cases of breast cancer are reported every year and cause the highest number of cancer-related deaths in women. In 2018, there are around 627,000 reported deaths from breast cancer – which is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. The rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the number of women undergoing breast brachytherapy. Prevalence of breast cancer is rising at an alarming rate, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of global breast implants market over the forecast period.

The availability of other accelerated treatment options has slowed the adoption of the breast brachytherapy in recent years.

Breast brachytherapy can be completed in a 4- to 5-day treatment course whereas whole-breast external-beam radiation therapy (EBRT) is a 6-week course of fractionated treatments. Due to this short time frame of treatment, there is a rising popularity of breast brachytherapy after lumpectomy.

Breast brachytherapy can also be used along with external beam radiation for the patients who underwent breast-conserving surgery (BCS) to give an extra boost of radiation to the tumor site. There are different types of brachytherapy. Such as Interstitial brachytherapy and Intracavitary brachytherapy.

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the Breast Brachytherapy Market is segmented based on dose rate given, by device type and region.

Based on the dose rate given, the Breast Brachytherapy Market is segmented into:

High Dose-Rate (HDR) Breast Brachytherapy

Low Dose-Rate (LDR) Breast Brachytherapy

Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Breast Brachytherapy

By device type, the Breast Brachytherapy Market is segmented into:

After Loaders

Applicators

The North America Market for breast brachytherapy is expected to hold a major share in the global breast brachytherapy market. The rise in breast cancer prevalence along with increasing awareness in the North American region is expected to significantly drive the market growth of breast brachytherapy. Due to the large population, the Asia Pacific countries including China and India is expected to be the most lucrative breast brachytherapy market. On the other hand, due to substandard healthcare infrastructure, the countries in the MEA region is expected to witness moderate growth in breast brachytherapy market.

Examples of some of the key participants in the Breast Brachytherapy Market identified across the value chain include Argon Medical Devices Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB, IsoAid, IsoRay Medical Inc., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.