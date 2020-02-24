Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

The growth is mainly led by product and technological innovations, increasing incidence of breast cancer cases, rising propensity for minimally invasive surgeries, and mounting number of breast cancer screening programs.

On the basis of the procedure conducted for breast biopsy, the market is categorized into vacuum-assisted, core needle, fine needle aspiration, and surgical biopsy. Vacuum-assisted biopsies have been accounting for the largest share in the breast biopsy devices market till now. It is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to its various advantages, such as its ability to precisely locate the area of abnormality using imaging guidance, so that samples are removed only from the region of interest.

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare providers constitute the end-user base in the breast biopsy devices market. Diagnostic centers have been the largest end user in the breast biopsy devices market till now. However, as hospitals are witnessing increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare infrastructure, the category is expected to be the fastest growing end-user during the forecast period.

Breast biopsy surgeries are cheaper in India and they are also witnessing an increase in the research and development for the treatment of breast cancer, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the breast biopsy devices market in the region. For instance, a team of researchers from Tohoku University, in January 2016, developed a new method to detect breast cancer by combining a mammogram with an ultrasound in a procedure that appears to be more accurate than mammogram testing alone.

Globally, key players in the breast biopsy devices industry are launching products to gain a larger market share. For instance, in November 2017, Siemens Healthineers, a subsidiary of Siemens AG, unveiled its new Mammomat Revelation imaging system at the 2017 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago. 3D HD Breast Biopsy uses company’s 50-degree wide-angle HD breast tomosynthesis to obtain more targeted, accurate biopsies at a lower dose. The system also offers titanium contrast-enhanced mammography exams and automated breast density measurement.

Some of the other major players operating in the breast biopsy devices market include Danaher Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sterylab S.R.L., Scion Medical Technologies LLC, Planmed Oy, Medtronic plc, and Cook Medical LLC.

