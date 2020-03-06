Brazilian Hemorrhagic Fever (BzHF) Treatment Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Brazilian hemorrhagic fever (BzHF) is an infectious disease caused by the Sabiá virus, an Arenavirus. The Sabiá virus is one of the arenoviruses from South America to cause hemorrhagic fever. This viral hemorrhagic fever, believed to originate from Sao Paulo, Brazil in 1990, with only 3 reported cases (2 of which were due to laboratory accidents) to date, characterized by fever, nausea vomiting myalgia tremors, and hemorragic manifestations such as conjunctival petechia and haematemesis, leading potentially to shock, coma and death. It shares a common progenitor with the Junin virus, Machupo virus, Tacaribe virus, and Guanarito virus. It is an enveloped RNA virus and is highly infectious and lethal.

This disease is transmitted by rodents, contracted through contact with or inhalation of rodent excretion, and human-to-human transmission through contact with bodily fluids. The common symptoms of this disease are fever, eye redness, fatigue, dizziness, muscle aches, weakness; whereas, some severe symptoms are bleeding under the skin, internal organs, or from body orifices, shock, nervous system malfunction, coma, delirium, and seizures. The limited treatment options available for this disease are medical treatment, supportive treatment, and quarantine. The incubation period for this treatment is 7 – 16 days.

Brazilian Hemorrhagic Fever (BzHF) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The BzHF treatment market is expected to mark a significant growth in the coming few years due to high probability of increase in number of patient suffering from transmitted disease specially. Hemorrhagic fever viruses are mainly zoonotic diseases caused by viruses that usually reside in an animal or arthropod hosts that may serve as health vectors.

The other major growth factor which likely to play wide role in this market is increase in R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs. Addition to this, government initiatives, and favorable reimbursement policies also propel this market. However, lack of awareness amongst patient about the available treatment restrains the market growth. The expanding drug pipeline for BzHF treatment and awareness amongst regarding mental health among key stakeholders, are major opportunities for this market.

Brazilian Hemorrhagic Fever (BzHF) Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global BzHF treatment market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel and geography

Based on distribution channel, global BzHF treatment market is segmented as below

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Brazilian Hemorrhagic Fever (BzHF) Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for BzHF treatment market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Since there are no established cure for viral hemorrhagic fevers, patients with viral hemorrhagic fevers usually receive only supportive therapy. However, ribavirin (Rebetol, Copegus) medical treatment has been effective in treating some individuals with Lassa fever, and treatment with convalescent-phase plasma has been used with success in a few patients — other experimental antiviral agents have also been tried in a few patients.

In developed countries, scientists and health researchers are addressing the threat of viral hemorrhagic fevers to humans by attempting to develop immunological, molecular, and containment methods to prevent these hemorrhagic fevers and restore health to individuals who get hemorrhagic fevers.

Brazilian Hemorrhagic Fever (BzHF) Treatment Market: Key Players

The market for BzHF treatment is consolidated with a presence of few strong players. Some of the players identified in global BzHF treatment market include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Roche Diagnostics Corp. Essex-Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals, ICN Pharmaceuticals/Valent Pharamceuticals International in Costa Mesa, California (a place where ribavirin was discovered) and Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania are other major players operating in this market.