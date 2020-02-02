Brass Faucets Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024 with Focusing Key Players

Research Study On “Global Brass Faucets Market 2019” Highlights On Different Features Of The Market With A Specific Spotlight On Distinguishing The Key Business Influencers.

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. Brass faucets are made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead. The Major regions to produce brass faucets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China, which accounting for about 90 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 38.51%).

The market of brass faucets is relatively scattered, the leading players are Moen, MASCO, LIXIL, Kohler, Grohe, Paini, Pfister, Hansgrohe, Roca and Zucchetti. And these ten companies occupied about 55% market share by sale value in 2015.

Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China are major consumption regions in brass faucets market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 28.72% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

Over the next five years, Brass Faucets will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13900 million by 2023, from US$ 10500 million in 2017.

Research Objective of Study:

Focuses on the key global Brass Faucets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To study and analyze the global Brass Faucets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of Brass Faucets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To understand the structure of Brass Faucets market by identifying its various sub segments.

This study considers the Brass Faucets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

One-handle Brass Faucets

Two-handle Brass Faucets

Pillars Brass Faucets

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Other Applications

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Moen

MASCO

LIXIL

Kohler

Grohe

Paini

Pfister

Hansgrohe

Roca

Zucchetti

Kraus

HANSA BATH

Globe Union

LOTA

JOMOO

HHSN

ChaoYang

JOYOU

HGGLL

JOXOD

Huayi

SUNLOT

Global Brass Faucets Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Brass Faucets Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Brass Faucets Market report includes the Brass Faucets market segmentation. The Brass Faucets market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Brass Faucets market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

Table of Content:

There are Total 12 Chapters to Deeply Show Global Brass Faucets Market Growth in Global Market;

Chapter 1 is to Scope of Brass Faucets Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered

Chapter 2 is about Scope of Brass Faucets Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Brass Faucets 2013-2023

Chapter 3 Analysis of Brass Faucets by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers

Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Brass Faucets Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East &Africa

Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Brass Faucets

Chapter 10 is Global Brass Faucets Market Forecast from 2018-2023

Chapter 11 is Brass Faucets Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players

Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion

