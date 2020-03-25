Branded Generics Market Opportunities, Industrial Analysis 2019 With Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Aurobindo Pharma, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, STADA, Aspen Pharma, Cipla, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical Sdn Bhd

Global branded generics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 232.83 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 421.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing need for cheaper treatment options and pharmaceutical drugs required by patients.
Market Definition: Global Branded Generics Market
Branded generic can be defined as those pharmaceutical drugs that have been re-released with a different brand name. These drugs are produced by various pharmaceutical manufacturing companies as the patent of this drug has already expired and the generic drugs are sold at a lower cost. Even though, there isn’t any difference in the quality or manufacturing process of the drug.
Key Market Competitors: Global Branded Generics Market
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Zydus Cadila; Hetero; AstraZeneca; Mylan N.V.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Aspen Holdings; Bausch Health; Eris Lifesciences Limited; Par Pharmaceutical; Sanofi; Apotex Inc.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Abbott; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; ALLERGAN; Stada Arzneimittel; Cipla Inc. and EVA PHARMA are few of the major competitors currently working in the branded generics market.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in the number of patents expired and expiring for the branded drugs; this factor is one of the major factors driving the market growth
- Growth in the incidents and population suffering from chronic diseases and disorders; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Lack of penetration associated with the number of generic drugs worldwide; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Hetero announced the launch of generic version of “lapatinib” in India, which will be commercialized as “Hertab” by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.
- In February 2018, Hetero announced the launch of a generic fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug of “emtricitabine” and “tenofovir alafenamide” in India. The product has already been approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will be commercialized as “Tafero-EM” by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.
- In November 2017, Eris Lifesciences Limited announced that they had agreed to acquire the branded generics division of Strides Shasun Limited. This acquisition will help in establishing Eris Lifesciences Limited as one of the top ten companies worldwide for Central Nervous System treatment segment.
Competitive Analysis: Global Branded Generics Market
Global branded generics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of branded generics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Branded Generics Market
- By Product Type
- Value-Added Branded Generics
- Trade (Brand) Named Generics
- By Therapeutic Application
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Dermatology Diseases
- Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory
- Others
- By Drug Class
- Alkylating Agents
- Antimetabolites
- Hormones
- Anti-Hypertensive
- Lipid Lowering Drugs
- Anti-Depressants
- Anti-Psychotics
- Anti-Epileptic
- Others
- By Consumption Type
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
