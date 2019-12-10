Brand Protection Software Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Brand Protection Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Brand Protection Software is a software that contains a set of tools designed to keep customer’s brand reputation and market price positioning up to customer’s goals. Brand Protection software provides organizations with online brand monitoring, actionable intelligence, and investigation management tools to protect digital assets and intellectual property against brand infringements.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 44.09% in 2018, followed by Europe with 30.00%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 22.82%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Brand Protection Software market will register a 20.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 456.4 million by 2024, from US$ 215.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Brand Protection Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Brand Protection Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Brand Protection Software value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MarkMonitor

Red Points Solutions

Resolver

PhishLabs

BrandVerity

BrandShield

Numerator

AppDetex

Pointer Brand Protection

Hubstream

OPTEL (Verify Brand)

CSC

IntelliCred

Ruvixx

Incopro

Enablon

Scout

Custodian Solutions

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

