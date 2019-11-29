Brakes Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Brakes Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Brakes market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11910 million by 2024, from US$ 11150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Brakes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report focuses on the key global Brakes players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Brakes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
Tenneco
Aisin-Seiki
Brembo
Continental
Robert Bosch
SGL Carbon AG
Delphi Automotive
TRW
Nisshinbo
BPW
Gold Phoenix
Hongma
Akebono Brake Industry
Longji Machinery
Sangsin
Boyun
MIBA AG
Bendix
Klasik
Market Segment by Type, covers
Brake Pads
Brake Shoes
Brake Lining
Brake Rotor
Brake Drum
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Cars
