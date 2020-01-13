Brake Pads Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Brake Pads Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Brake Pads Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Brake Pads Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

According to this study, the global Brake Pads market is valued at 10.34 Billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 11.61 Billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.42% between 2017 and 2025.

As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distribute in USA, Europe and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is quite developed. And the manufacturers’ bases are located all over the world. Some key manufactures have their own brake pads brands, and manufactures brake pads products for the auto maker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company, and Akebono etc.

The global Brake Pads market is valued at 10500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brake Pads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brake Pads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BOSCH

Federal Mogul

TRW

Nisshinbo Group Company

Akebono

MAT Holdings

Delphi Automotive

ITT Corporation

Sangsin Brake

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

ATE

BREMBO

ADVICS

Acdelco

Brake Parts Inc

ICER

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shangdong xinyi

SAL-FER

Hunan BoYun

Double Link

Segment by Type

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Segment by Application

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Brake Pads Manufacturers

Brake Pads Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Brake Pads Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Brake Pads Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Brake Pads

1.2 Brake Pads Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Brake Pads Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

1.2.3 Semi Metallic Brake Pads

1.2.4 Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

1.2.5 Ceramic Brake Pads

1.3 Brake Pads Segment by Application

1.3.1 Brake Pads Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEMs Market

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.3 Global Brake Pads Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Brake Pads Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Brake Pads Market Size

1.4.1 Global Brake Pads Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Brake Pads Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Brake Pads Business

7.1 BOSCH

7.1.1 BOSCH Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BOSCH Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Federal Mogul

7.2.1 Federal Mogul Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Federal Mogul Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TRW

7.3.1 TRW Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TRW Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nisshinbo Group Company

7.4.1 Nisshinbo Group Company Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nisshinbo Group Company Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Akebono

7.5.1 Akebono Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Akebono Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MAT Holdings

7.6.1 MAT Holdings Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MAT Holdings Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Delphi Automotive

7.7.1 Delphi Automotive Brake Pads Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Brake Pads Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Delphi Automotive Brake Pads Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….