Brain Stroke Market 2019-2025 Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra and more…

Brain Stroke Market



Brain Stroke is one of the most common types of neurovascular disease in which either a clot blocks restricts supply of blood to the brain (ischemic) or blood vessels in the brain rupture (hemorrhagic). The vascular diseases affect normal functioning of the veins and arteries that constitute circulatory system of a human body generally in the form of blockage or rupture. The ruptures are usually headed by the formation of an aneurysm which is an unusual bulge or ballooning in the vessels of blood. They are formed when part of an artery wall weakens permitting the vessel to widen abnormally or balloon. It becomes difficult to predict an aneurysm before it ruptures, leading to existence of several un-ruptured aneurysms.

Increasing diabetic population globally, growing ageing population, increasing obese population, increasing cigarette and tobacco consumption, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing GDP of economies are some of the significant factors driving the growth of brain stroke market. However, growth of the market is hindered by certain challenges including shortcomings in the drug treatment for brain stroke, shortage of stroke specialists in the U.S., and entry threats for small companies in medical device industry. The recent trends include introduction of early detection devices and non-invasive brain stimulations and shift in the treatment model of brain stroke. This report focuses on the global Brain Stroke status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Brain Stroke development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Penumbra

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ELVO Stroke

Brain Aneurysm

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Brain Stroke status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Brain Stroke development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



