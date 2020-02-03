Brain Hemorrhage Treatment Market : Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2026

Brain hemorrhage, also called brain bleed, is a type of stroke, wherein bleeding happens in the brain. The causes of brain hemorrhage include high blood pressure, trauma, injuries, brain tumor, aneurysm, certain blood disorders, blood vessel abnormalities, and liver disease.The artery in the brain bursts leading to hemorrhage. Depending on the location of bleeding, there are various types of brain hemorrhage. These are subdural hemorrhage, extradural hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and intracerebral hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage occurs at the outer side of the brain and it can lead to medical emergency. Extradural hemorrhage is collection of blood between inner surface of skull and endosteal layer.

Subarachnoid hemorrhage takes place in subarachnoid space in the brain and is usually caused by a rupture of brain aneurysm, an abnormal bulge in the blood vessel of brain. Intracerebral hemorrhage is bleeding in the brain tissue itself due to deprivation of blood supply and oxygen in the brain. Symptoms of brain hemorrhage include nausea, vomiting, loss of coordination, changes in vision, severe headache, difficulty in speaking, and loss of consciousness. The commonly used diagnostic tests for brain hemorrhage are computed tomography angiography (CTA), cerebrospinal fluid exam, lumbar puncture, angiogram, MRI, and X-rays. Increase in incidence of traumatic brain injuries, surge in awareness about brain hemorrhage in developing countries, technological advancements, rise in prevalence of stroke, rich product pipeline, and increase in R&D spending are the major factors expected to drive the global brain hemorrhage treatment market. However, complications associated with the treatment are likely to restrain the brain hemorrhage treatment market.

The global brain hemorrhage treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type and end-user. In terms of treatment type, the brain hemorrhage treatment market can be classified into surgery and medications. The medications segment held the larger share of the market in 2017 due to high preference to medications for the treatment of brain hemorrhage. The medications segment can be categorized into anti-hypertensive drugs, anti-anxiety drugs, hyperosmotic drugs, and anti-seizure drugs. The anti-hypertensive drugs segment dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is because anti-hypertensive drugs are first line of treatment for brain hemorrhage. Based on end-user, the global brain hemorrhage treatment market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the global brain hemorrhage treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to high prevalence of traumatic brain injuries in the U.S. An article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017 stated that approximately 2.8 million people in the U.S. suffer from traumatic brain injury. Traumatic brain injuries is a leading cause of all injury-related deaths in the U.S. and account for nearly 30% of injury-related deaths in the country. The brain hemorrhage treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to increase in incidence of brain hemorrhage, surge in awareness, and improvement in health care infrastructure.

Major players operating in the global brain hemorrhage treatment market include Baxter, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Novo Nordisk A/S.

