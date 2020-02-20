Brain Forceps Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2026

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brain-forceps-market.html

Brain forceps are available in different shapes and sizes depending on the type of application. These are designed with a definite area for opening and closer of the tips. Brain forceps such as the bipolar brain forceps used by neurosurgeons comprise a dissector and suction. Brain forceps are available in the following types: stainless steel, insulated or non-insulated, bayoneted, irrigating or non-irrigating, titanium, and disposable.

Brain forceps are routinely used to separate membranes, remove tumor tissues, and arachnoid planes. These devices comprise two types of tips. Sharp tips are used for delicate procedures and the blunt tip is used to handle tumors and aneurysm wall coagulation. Adherence of tissue on the tips of the forceps could lead to complications and damage the adjacent tissues.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58974

Therefore, in order to overcome the problem, in October 2006, a high frequency bipolar coagulation system, Vesalius, was introduced in Japan. The major advantage associated with the Vesalius system was that it is able to attain coagulation without damaging the surrounding tissue using high energy frequency. Another major advantage was that the forceps tips did not need cleaning during neurosurgery. Other key advancement in the brain forceps market was the introduction of T-shaped forearm support designed to lower the effects of weariness of the hand of the surgeon. This t-shaped support was designed by Prof. Yasargil.

The global brain forceps market is driven by rise in population, increase in incidence of traumatic brain injuries, surge in incidence of neurological diseases, and technological advancements. However, the global brain forceps market is expected to be restrained by high cost of neurosurgical treatments, inadequate health care infrastructure in certain parts of the world, and lack of skilled surgeons.

The global brain forceps market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the brain forceps market can be divided into Yasargil tumor forceps, bipolar forceps, Adson hypophyseal forceps, and point coagulation. Based on application, the global brain forceps market can be classified into tumor grasping and hypophysectomy. In terms of end-user, the brain forceps market can be categorized into hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research & academic institutes.

In terms of region, the global brain forceps market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for major brain forceps market shares owing of increase in population, rise in the number of traumatic brain injuries and technological advancements.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=58974

Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the brain forceps market during the forecast period owing to increase in health care expenditure, rise in patient population, improving health care infrastructure in growing economies such as India, and surge in focus of major manufacturers on the region to expand geographical presence. The brain forceps market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be driven by rise in the number of neurosurgeries, surge in health care expenditure, and increase in patient population during the forecast period.

Key players operating in global brain forceps market include Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, CONMED, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, Gesco India Limited, and Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com