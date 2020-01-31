Brain Disease Market 2025: Top Key Players Abbvie Inc., AC Immune SA, Allergan PLC

Brain diseases a part of central nervous system diseases, is a condition where the brain structure or functions alter. The brain diseases include conditions or disabilities that affect the brain. Mostly brain disorders occur due to traumatic injury, genetic or other diseases, while a small number of brain diseases occur due to environmental factors. The major concerned brain disease are caused due to brain deterioration which may lead to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s disease, and others. The mental disorders or mental illness occurrence is also related to the brain diseases, which include depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, and others. The etiology of brain disease is not specific. It can occur to anyone and the risk factors of brain diseases differ in accordance to the different types of brain diseases. The sign and symptoms also differ for every brain diseases. Some of the most common symptoms include headache, memory loss, tremors, increased reflexes, slurred speech, paralysis, and inability to concentrate among others. Moreover, the treatment of brain diseases range from surgery to rehabilitation to medications; depending upon the brain disease the patient is affected by. The brain diseases are progressive which may affect the daily life of patients and hence should be immediately treated upon their diagnosis or detection.

The incidence and prevalence of brain diseases and disorders increase with age. The growing baby booming population is the major factor driving the brain disease market, globally. Rising prevalence of brain diseases is expected to boost the growth of the market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in U.S. In addition, the association also estimated that by the prevalence of Alzheimer is anticipated to increase from more than 5 million in 2016 to 15 million in 2050. Due lack of effective treatment for some brain diseases such as brain cancer, they are a huge demand for medicinal treatment. Because of this reason, key market players are intensively focusing on R&D to develop a safe and effective treatment for brain diseases. All these factors act as driver for burgeoning growth of the brain disease market. However, adverse effects associated with the medications of brain diseases is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The global brain disease market is segmented on basis of diseases, distribution channel and geography

Based on disease, the global brain disease market is segmented into the following:

Brain Cancer

Alzheimer Disease

Alcoholism

Amnesia

Epilepsy

Meningitis

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global brain disease market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Pharmacy

The advancement in the medicine and medical technology, and increase in the health care expenditure among the population is anticipated to increase the demand of brain diseases market. The increasing awareness of brain diseases and their treatments in developing countries is anticipated to increase the market growth. Furthermore, the initiatives taken by government for improving healthcare system and reducing prices of brain disease treatment is expected to fuel the brain disease market growth during the forecast period.

North America holds a significant market share of the brain disease market owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for brain disease treatment among the population is anticipated to propel the growth of the brain disease market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show considerable growth rate owing to increase in government investment in healthcare sector and large geriatric patient pool in the region.

Some of the key players present in global brain disease market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie Inc., AC Immune SA, Allergan PLC, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, and others. The companies are focusing on research and development of new drugs to increase their market share in the brain disease market.