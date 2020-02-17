Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) Antagonist Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is a type of nerve growth factor that stimulates the survival of dorsal root ganglions. The BDNF gene comprises of five exons, including four exons with distinct promoter and fifth exon transcript with the mature BDNF protein.

The BDNF gene regulation is promoted by several environmental factors such as light stimulation, osmotic stimulation, and whisker stimulation. The light-based stimulation increases BDNF mRNA in the visual cortex area. The BDNF gene regulation is essential for the development of the brain. BDNF is also found to stimulate the neurogenesis, as it increases the number of neurons in striatum, septum, thalamus, and olfactory bulb.

The BDNF is indispensable for learning and memory as in monkey models, it has been observed that the upregulation of BDNF increases learning capability. In addition, BDNF also plays a significant role as neuromodulator in pain transduction. Experimentally, it has been observed that inhibition of BDNF signal transduction inhibits the pain sensitization.

Array BioPharma Inc. is in the process of developing LOXO-195 as a tropomyosin-related kinase antagonist for the treatment of cancer. NMS Group SpA is also developing entrectinib as a tropomyosin receptor kinase B receptor antagonist for the treatment of colorectal cancer and non-small lung cancer. Some of the other companies having pipeline of BDNF antagonist include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

