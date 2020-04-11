Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size, Share and Forecast 2027 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Growing interest on controlling devices from human brain signal is the key factor contributes growth of global brain computer interface (BCI) market. Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) is a unidirectional communication system, which allow control of devices through brain signal. Brain Computer Interface (BCI) acts as a communication channel between human brain and the computer system. Brain-computer interface (BCI) is used to transform the human brain intentions into a control signal, utilized in various applications, including healthcare, entertainment and robotics. For example, communication system with global brain computer interface (BCI) technology, allows disabled people to interact with the external environments and communicate with other people without the need for muscular or peripheral neural activity.

Brain Computer Interface: Market Dynamics

Increasing focus on integrating brain computer interface (BCI) technology into various healthcare application, continuous focus on developing communication technology for disabled and geriatric population, and growing interest on integrating brain computer interface (BCI) technology with various military applications, are the key factors drives the growth of global brain computer interface (BCI) market.

Rising focus on utilizing brain computer interface to control internet of things (IoT) devices, smart home applications and various virtual reality applications, accelerates the growth of the growth of global brain computer interface (BCI) market.

Additionally, continues technological advancement in bio-sensing, nanotechnology, bio-signal processing and neuro-imaging techniques, and increasing R&D investments for integrating brain computer interface (BCI) technology with real-life applications, are the factors expected to fuel the growth of global brain computer interface (BCI) market.

However, lack of awareness, poor information transfer rate of brain computer interface (BCI), and technological challenges related to integration of brain computer interface (BCI) technology with other devices, are the key factors identified as the restraints likely to deter the progression of global brain computer interface (BCI) market.

Brain Computer Interface: Segmentation

The global brain computer interface (BCI) market can be segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, application and by region

On the basis of component, the global brain computer interface (BCI) market can be segmented into

Hardware

Software

On the basis of type, the global brain computer interface (BCI) market can be segmented into

Invasive BCI

Non-invasive BCI

Partially Invasive BCI

On the basis of technology, the global brain computer interface (BCI) market can be segmented into

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Magneto encephalography (MEG)

Electrocorticography (ECoG)

Intracortical Neuron Recording

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

On the basis of applications, the global brain computer interface (BCI) market can be segmented into

Medical & Healthcare applications

Entertainment

Education & Research

Defence & Aerospace

Home Automation

Other (Robotics…etc.)

Regionally, the global brain computer interface (BCI) market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Brain Computer Interface: Regional Outlook

North America brain computer interface (BCI) market is expected to dominate the market, due increasing investment for developing advanced healthcare solution, and increasing R & D initiatives from educational sector, and expanding research laboratories focused on brain computer interface (BCI) development. Asia pacific brain computer interface (BCI) market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to continuous focus on sensor based technologies and continuous adaptation to advanced healthcare solution.

Brain Computer Interface: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global brain computer interface (BCI) market are, Mind Solutions Inc, EMOTIV Inc., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, ANT Neuro, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Cadwell Industries, Inc., NeuroSky, G.TEC MEDICAL ENGINEERING GMBH, Natus Medical Incorporated, Artinis Medical Systems, OpenBCI, and MindMaze

