Bra Market – Flourishing Market Landscapes in Developing Countries Booming Demands

The bra market has grown to a large extent since the time of its evolution. Bras are an excellent means for improving customer experience. Bras are easily available through online and offline distribution channel. These factors are the key drivers for the increased adoption of bra in the global market. Organizations have been doing large investment in research and development to introduce new types of bras. Bras are playing a major role in increasing sales across a lingerie industries. In today’s economy, customers’ purchasing decisions are based on quality-consciousness. They want products to be easily available in stores which are premium in quality.

Over the coming years, these factors will provide substantial growth to the global bra market. According to the research report, the global bra market was valued at US$19.6 bn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$30.4 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017and 2025, the global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.0%.

With the advent of time, lot of machineries and industries in the market changed around the world but except for the bra market. However, the demand for bras as remained consistent and can be characterized by a steady rise over the years. Improving quality and enhanced experience of new-aged bras have definitely changed the game of the bra market in recent times. Introduction of a wider range of products with technically advanced materials such as performance materials has augmented the demand for bras. Sport bras, push-up bras, padded and non-padded bras, and feeding bras have drastically evolved to give the user maximum comfort, confidence, and support. All of these factors have notably succored higher revenue for the global bra market.

The demand for bras have always remained and infact increased with time and introduction of variations in terms of product quality and experience. At this present day, the global bra market provides an extensive range of products like bras for various purposes like sports, push-ups, maternity, feeding, padded and the list continues. The wide variety of range of products have helped the market to expand over time and is still anticipated to expand further in the years to come.

Awareness regarding usage of right kind of bra for the right activity has also been identified as a key factor boosting the global bra market. This has increased the number of women to buy and wear the right kind of bra for participating in various sports activities. The rise in disposable income have led to higher purchasing power, especially in the emerging nations, which is also expected to give the global bra market a shot in the arm.

An important factor propelling the growth of the global bra market is the changing phase of retailing from traditional way of physically visiting shops to sitting home and doing shopping online. This has eased the problems of a lot of women and has boosted the growth of the bra market at a global level. Adding to that was the packaging innovative taken by various manufacturers I n order to draw more revenue towards their company and brand. Besides it has given a new level of confidence to the buyers when they see the package all sealed. Thus, the increasing number of intelligent consumers, continuous use of internet and the introduction of online shopping are all anticipated to accelerate the growth of bra market in the future years.