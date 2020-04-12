Box Office Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025

A box office is the place where tickets to events – such as movies or theatrical plays – are sold, although today the term is most often used in the film industry as an indicator of the success of a movie. Box office revenue is the amount of money raised by ticket sales; a movie that does well at the box office attracts many people and generates a good amount of revenue. In the United States, box office data is closely monitored and reported for the domestic market (U.S. and Canada) and on a global basis.

In 2018, the global Box Office market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31% during 2019-2025.

The global film industry is primarily driven by innovations where there is continuous demand for new and innovative content and high-quality overall film viewing experience. This has led the box office market to implement several technological advancements, where the vendors are striving to offer the viewers better movie experience in terms of video and audio quality. 4D is a popular technology where some of the most popular Hollywood movies like Avatar and Kung Fu Panda were screened using this technology. The audience were able to experience visual effects such as breeze, smell, bumps and vibrations during action sequences, providing them an enhanced theater experience. Also, the introduction of technologically advanced IMAX theatres has enabled the distributors to earn more revenue with high ticket prices, resulting in the overall growth of the box office market in the coming years.

The US accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and dominated the box office market globally. Much of the regions growth is due to the large number of movies released every year in the country.