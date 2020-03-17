Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2018 – 2028 : Marden Edwards Ltd., JET Pack Machines Pvt. Ltd., Focke

“Overwrapping is a process in which a carton or box, tray, or a bundle is wrapped and sealed. Box and carton overwrapping machines can wrap cylindrical, cubical, cuboids, and solid-shaped products. Box and carton overwrapping machines deal with boxes and cartons. Box and carton overwrapping machines are also referred as cigarette wrapping, gift-box wrapping, bundle wrapping, and sometimes diamond-fold wrapping. Corrugated might be the best place to start, since a number of things are happening in both pre-printing of linerboard and post-printing of sheet-fed corrugated.

Box and carton overwrapping machines are used for different types of materials which can be BoPP, CPP, and polypropylene, including polymers. The manufacturers in the box and carton overwrapping machines market are providing a wide range of options in the substrate material for films

Batteries and holiday lights can wreak havoc at sorting centers, while some toy packaging and disposable cups must take a long and expensive trip to the landfill or incinerator. Even some gift wrap isn’t recyclable.

The global box and carton overwrapping machines market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end use. While the product type covers manual, semi-automatic, and automatic machines, the end-use segment encompasses the food, beverage, healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics industries, among other industries served by box and carton overwrapping machines

HP Indigo digital technology enables us to offer data-rich applications for brands to deliver value to their customers, including with variable-data printing, personalized packaging, and hyper-localized campaigns,” says Maui Chai, President and CEO, Kala. “The advanced capabilities of the HP Indigo 6900—including the new high-performance print server, Pack Ready for high-resistance labels, and integration with the HP Indigo GEM for digital embellishing—will serve as a growth platform for our innovative narrow-web label printing service.

The Western Europe box and carton overwrapping machines market is estimated to account for a share of over 27% in 2018, which is more than the estimated cumulative shares of box and carton overwrapping machines in Eastern Europe. The Western Europe box and carton overwrapping machines market is expected to remain at the top in terms of market share..

Some of the top market players in this market are Marden Edwards Ltd., JET Pack Machines Pvt. Ltd., Focke & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG), Wega Electronics sp. z.o.o., ULMA Packaging, Sollas Holland BV,ProMach, Inc., I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA.”

