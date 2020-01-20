Bowel Management Systems Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 3.7% through 2018 – 2026

In terms of product, the market has been segmented into systems and accessories. The systems segment has been further sub-segmented into irrigation systems, sacral neuromodulation systems, and others. The accessories segment has been further split into plugs, catheters, implants, anal sphincters, stool bags, and others. The systems segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for irrigation systems. Furthermore, these systems are designed for single-use, and are provided with catheters, bags and other related accessories. Rise in demand for irrigation systems can be attributed to their minimally invasive mode of treatment, the advantages of the use of these devices such as infection control, prevention of skin breakdown, odor prevention, and fast recovery. Usage of these devices enables patients to enhance the quality of their lives, lower the cost of daily management, and reduce nursing time.

Based on patient type, the market has been segregated into adult and pediatric. The adult segment is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population owing to the increased longevity due to the decline in the mortality rates. Fecal incontinence (FI) is a common symptom in the geriatric population owing to various factors such as dementia, medications, neuromuscular dysfunction, and stool impaction. Additionally, constipation is known to be highly prevalent in geriatric population with a prevalence of over 50% in community dwelling geriatric population, and more than 75% in nursing home residents. Rise in FI and constipation in the geriatric population fuels the bowel management systems market, as fecal management systems (FMS) is considered to be an effective mode of treatment for FI and constipation.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49794

In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home-care settings. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017; however, the home-care settings segment is expected to propel at a high CAGR during the forecast period and dominate the market in the near future. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the cost effectiveness of treatment at home and the rise in demand from the patients for bowel management at home in order to avoid social stigma.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe, cumulatively, accounted for more than 76% of the global market and are anticipated to remain dominant, in terms of revenue, in the near future. This can be attributed to the enhanced healthcare facilities available in these regions. In Europe, certain products, such as Axonics’ rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation System (r-SNS), are approved for the treatment of fecal incontinence, which fuel the market. This product is still in the clinical trial stages in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region is expected to be contributed by the rising geriatric population in India and Japan.