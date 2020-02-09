Bovine Colostrum Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bovine Colostrum Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

— Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrum can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cow’s milk.

Scope of the Report:

United States is the largest producer, followed by New Zealand and Europe. But for consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, which leading by China, whom has large population and fast growing demand for dietary supplements.

This industry is very serious polarization, there are some big producers, like PanTheryx, and there are some little ones, but there is not anyone in the middle that is doing it fulltime. That’s make this industry more charming.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy. According to the Ministry of Health, China bans the use of bovine colostrum or dairy products made of the material in the production of baby formula. It also leads to the price drop about 40% in 2012. At the same time, China is not forbidden the products about pure bovine colostrum. That’s make the industry relive till 1-2 years’ later.

The worldwide market for Bovine Colostrum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bovine Colostrum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc)

Colostrum BioTec

Immuno-Dynamics

Ingredia Nutritional

New Image

Biostrum Nutritech

Imu-Tek

Good Health NZ Products

Biotaris

Sterling Technology

The Saskatoon Colostrum

Cure Nutraceutical

Deep Blue Health

Changfu Milk

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spray Dried Power

Freeze Dried Power

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Other (emulsus etc.)

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bovine Colostrum Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Spray Dried Power

1.2.2 Freeze Dried Power

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Powder

1.3.2 Capsules

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Other (emulsus etc.)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc) Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Colostrum BioTec

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Colostrum BioTec Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Immuno-Dynamics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Immuno-Dynamics Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Ingredia Nutritional

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ingredia Nutritional Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 New Image

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 New Image Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Biostrum Nutritech

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Biostrum Nutritech Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Imu-Tek

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Imu-Tek Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

