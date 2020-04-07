Botulism Illness Market Research Analysis, Global Size Expansion, Growth Insights, Upcoming Opportunities and Challenges to 2023

Botulism illness is a rare disease caused by a toxin from bacteria Clostridium botulinum. This toxin causes paralysis and can be worse if not been treated at early stages. This bacteria can be enter into the body by food, water or environment. Home-canned foods are the most common source for foodborne botulism. Patients suffering from this diseases may experience double or blurred vision, droopy eyelids, difficulty speaking and a dry mouth. In severe cases, patient have trouble swallowing and breathing.

The Global Botulism Illness Market is driven by increasing prevalence of diseases, availability of the effective treatment and increasing awareness among people. Continuous development in the healthcare sector has also contributed in the growth of the market. On other hand high cost of research has hampered the growth of the market.

Global Botulism Illness Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during forecasted period 2017-2023



Key Players for Global Botulism Illness Market

The key players for the Global Botulism Illness Market are Allergan Inc. (Ireland), XOMA Corporation (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), AlphaVax, Inc (US), Microbiotix, Inc (US), Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc (US), Ipsen Technologies Pvt. Ltd (France), Galderma S. A. (Switzerland), Canbex Therapeutics Ltd (US), Azidus (US)

Competitive Analysis

Global Botulism Illness Market is a dominated by major players. Though there are many small companies preset in the market but the huge share is acquired by major companies. Major players are trying to focus on acquisition and strategic alliances with local companies to minimize the competition.

Pfizer Inc. is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in New York. It is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies that develops and produces medicines and vaccines for a wide range of medical disciplines. Ultravac and Longrange are botulinum vaccine widely used in the treatment of the botulism.

Segments for Global Botulism Illness Market

The Global Botulism Illness Market is segmented on the basis of toxin type, treatment type, drug distribution channel, and end-user. Considering toxin type, the market is segmented into botulinum type A and botulinum type B.

By treatment, the market is segmented into antitoxins, meticulous airway management, cathartics, Foley catheter, and others. Based on anti-toxin, the market is again segmented into trivalent antitoxin and heptavalent botulinum antitoxin.

With reference to distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy and online stores.

On account of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and others.

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Regional Analysis for Global Botulism Illness Market

Geographically, Global Botulism Illness Market is dominated by America which is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific has the fastest growing market for botulism illness. Presence of number of developing economies and lack of awareness of hygiene among the people has driven the market growth in Asia Pacific region. India and China are the major contributors for the market. Presence of huge population pool and rapidly developing healthcare sector with increasing healthcare expenditure has boosted the growth of this market in India and China.

