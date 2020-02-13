Botulinum Toxin Market Will be Worth US$ 8,718.7 Mn by 2026

Global Botulinum Toxin Market – Snapshot

The global botulinum toxin market was valued at US$ 4,527.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 8,718.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of spasticity and cervical dystonia and the number of cases of migraine is expected to drive the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. Surge in the rate of adoption of non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures, due to their noninvasive or minimally invasive nature, is boosting botulinum toxin market. Rise in the number of worldwide geriatric population and incidences of esthetic issues, such as crow’s foot and lateral canthal lines, is a key factor that is anticipated to propel the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the advancements in non-surgical esthetic and therapeutic procedures is a major factors hampering revenue generation in the global botulinum toxin market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/botulinum-toxin-market.html

The global botulinum toxin market has been segmented into product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into botulinum toxin type A and botulinum toxin type B. The botulinum toxin type A segment held a prominent share of the global botulinum toxin market in 2017. Increase in prevalence of cervical dystonia, spasticity, glabellar lines, and crow’s foot and rise in the use of botulinum toxin type A are key factors driving the market. The botulinum toxin type B segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages of botulinum toxin type B, such as faster onset of action and faster recovery time, and introduction of new and improved type B products in the market for new indications are major factors propelling the segment. Based on application, the global botulinum toxin market has been segregated into esthetic and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment dominated the global botulinum toxin market in 2017, owing to global rise in the cases of migraine and increase in the demand for non-surgical therapeutic procedure, which is noninvasive or minimally invasive in nature. The esthetic segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in prevalence of lateral canthal lines and face wrinkles.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26132

Based on region, the global botulinum toxin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global botulinum toxin market in 2017, owing to the rise in awareness level regarding non-surgical esthetic and therapeutic procedures. The botulinum toxin market in North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global market during the forecast period. The botulinum toxin market in Europe is expected to expand during the forecast period, due to increase in geriatric population. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures by the geriatric population and favorable government regulations.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26132

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com