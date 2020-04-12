Bottled Water Packaging Market 2019 Rising prevalence of Water-borne Diseases are expected to Encourage the Growth

Vessels for water transport have been a part of human society and survival for a long time now. Over time, after the discovery of materials such as polymers, the concept of water in sealed cans and bottles came into being and has since been evolving at a fast pace. While it was intended for small scale use at first, the commercialization of bottled water and the immediate surge of locally made imitation product makers caused the explosion in demand and distribution of bottled water. Innovators also came up with ways to seal in carbonated water, further increasing the demand for bottled water packaging.

The growing consumption of bottled water across the globe and the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases are expected to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. In addition, the easy availability and convenience provided by bottled water for travelers is predicted to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future. According to the research study, the global market for bottled water packaging is estimated to grow at a healthy rate in the next few years. Furthermore, a significant rise in the number of players and the growing focus on attractive packaging are estimated to augment global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. The increasing expenditure of key players on advertising and marketing activities in order to reach a large number of consumers and gain profits is expected to supplement the growth of the market in the coming few years.

The rising population and growth in purchasing power of consumers in developing countries of the Asia-Pacific, like India and China, is anticipated to stimulate the growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the region also boasts the presence of a significant number of players, which is another factor expected to act as a driver. The growing influx of tourists in countries, such as China and Thailand, which witnessed 59 million and 32.6 million tourists in 2016, is expected to drive the demand for bottled water packaging.

In 2018, the global Bottled Water Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bottled Water Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bottled Water Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

Berry Plastics

Graham

Greif

Plastipak

RPC

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plastic

Glass

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pouch

Cans

Bottles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bottled Water Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bottled Water Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bottled Water Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

