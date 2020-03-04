Bottled Water Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, Suntory Holdings Limited, The Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company And Others

Global Bottled Water Market report underlines the specific study of the Food & Beverage industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analyses and evaluated in this Bottled Water market report makes you achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of industry. Bottled Water market report truly acts as a backbone to the business.

Market Analysis: Global Bottled Water Market

Global bottled water market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bottled Water Market

CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water and AJE.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Nestlé Waters collaborated with Danone and Origin Materials to develop PET plastic bottles, which were made from 100% renewable and sustainable resources.

In November 2017, The Coca-Cola Company launched its bottled water brand Kinley in Nepal in order to gain domestic market share.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bottled Water Market

Global bottled water market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bottled water market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Developing lifestyles and health concerns

Consumer option for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water

Market Restraints:

Environment pollution through plastic bottles.

Absence of awareness regarding health issues through low-cost tap water.

Segmentation: Global Bottled Water Market

By Product Type

Still water, Sparkling water, Functional water



By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



