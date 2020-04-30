Bottled Water Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Market Overview

The South East Asia bottled water market is forecasted to reach USD 39.48 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 11.39%during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Changing customer preferences and growing demand for clean and safe drinking water aids the bottled water market in South East Asia to grow exponentially. Rising South East Asian disposable income and rapid industrialization is driving the bottled water market and is gaining a higher sales revenue for the market players. Countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia in the Southeast Asian region are categorized under newly industrialized countries, globally, which leads to a rapid expansion for bottled water industries, providing high growth potential. Observing the difference in quality of the product, consumers prefer global players over domestic players, resulting in the domestic players not gaining a higher market share.

Scope of the Report

The South East Asia bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water. The still bottled water segment accounts for the highest market share, followed by sparkling water. By distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others.

Key Market Trends

Still Water Continues to lead the Bottled Water Market

The still bottled water segment accounts for the highest market share, with 67.44%, followed by carbonated water, flavored water, and functional water. In 2016, the consumption of one in ten non-alcoholic beverages was still bottled water. This increase in consumption is directly proportional to the increase in demand from the region’s population. Consumers have majorly substituted soft drinks with still bottled water, to cut down their sugar and calorie intake. This trend has led to increase in the market for still water in the region. Moreover, the consumers’ perception about the unsafe nature of tap water is also boosting the demand for still bottled water in the region. The promotional strategies adopted by players, including advertisement campaigns, are leading to an increase in the demand for still bottled waters.

Indonesia Accounted For Highest Share In The Bottled Water Market

Bottled water is a safe choice among consumers on a daily basis and even during the seasonal shortage or emergency situations. The region has several nations that have high tourist attraction throughout the year, including, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. This drives the overall market for bottled water, especially with the increasing demand for and penetration of flavored and functional waters. As the still bottled water segment accounts for the major market share (65%) in the Indonesian bottled water market, key players, like Aqua, hold the maximum market share due to high distribution network, multiple production facilities, brand value, and reputation for providing good quality safe drinking water. In 2016, the still water segment dominated the market, with a highest revenue, followed by carbonated, flavored, and functional water.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Southeast Asia bottled water market include Danone, Coco-Cola, Nestle, and PepsiCo. The individual nations is dominated by combination of players, for instance: In Thailand, the market is dominated by players such as Singha, Nestle, PepsiCo, and Coco-Cola. Other players include Spritzer, Vinh Hao Mineral Water Corporation, Asian Brewery, Singha Corporation Co. Ltd. And others. In 2016, Hexagonal water which claims to create a certain configuration to water that enhances nutrient absorption, removes metabolic wastes, and improves cellular communication is introduced in the Thailand bottled water market. Though bottled water market doesn’t have much product innovation involved, companies are trying new product launch as the next strategy to strengthen their market dominance especially in the flavored and functional bottled water market.

