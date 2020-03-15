Borosilicate Glass: substantial applications in solar power due to notable thermal, mechanical, and optical properties

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Borosilicate Glass Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.
The borosilicate market is gaining from rapid expansion of initiatives to tap solar power. Borosilicate finds substantial applications in solar power due to its notable thermal, mechanical, and optical properties.
The availability of several types of borosilicate glass that expands its application base is also a plus for the growth of borosilicate glass market.
The global Borosilicate Glass market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Borosilicate Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Borosilicate Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Schott
Corning
Asahi Glass
Duran
De Dietrich
NEG
Hilgenberg GmbH
JSG
Borosil
Northstar Glassworks
Kavalier
Linuo
Yaohui Group
Micoe
Tianxu
Haoji
Sichuang Shubo
Tianyuan
Aijia Glass
Yao Guo
Yuanshen Group
Four Stars Glass
Yong Xin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Borosilicate Glass Tubes
Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes
Segment by Application
Solar Energy Tubes
Laboratory Apparatus
Heat Glassware
Chemical Tubes
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Others
