Boron Nitride Nanotubes Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global production of BNNTs increased from 1762.7 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 112.52%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38213.86 K USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 70498.58 K USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% between 2018 and 2026.

North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 53 million by 2024, from US$ 40 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tekna

BNNT

Nan Integris

BN Nano

Market Segment by Type, covers

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

≥98% Purity

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other

