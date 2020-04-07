Booming Literacy Rate, Urbanization And Rise In Disposable Income In Emerging Economies Led To Growing Demand For Book Paper Market

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Book Paper Market By product type (Uncoated Wood Free, Coated Wood Free, Coated Mechanical, Uncoated Mechanical) By Application (Educational, Academic/Professional, Trade/Consumer Books, and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global book paper market was valued at US$ 8,485.82 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 10,483.93 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58629

Market Insights

High demand from Asia Pacific region is the major driver for the books paper market. Increased usage from developing countries such as South Korea, India, and Indonesia and so on, forcing manufacturers to set up bases in this region. Demand from countries where literacy rate is booming is also helping in rise of usage of book paper in this region. Since, paper market in Americas and the European Union has already reached to saturation level, major players in the book paper market is targeting Asia-Pacific for pulp plantation and paper manufacturing.

Middle East & Africa is highly attractive region which has been benefiting from the growing demand of paper printing. However, there is a lot of untapped potential for product expansion in these regions. This region is the third fastest growing market in terms of market value growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between.

Factor such as urban population growth, rising household incomes, the development of a consumer class and so on is expected to drive the book paper consumption across the applications such as educational, academic and children & adult books. Higher urbanization and consumerism have been the key drivers for the structural changes in the global paper industry. Since the aforementioned factors are present in the emerging economies the industry is shifting from west to east leading to the Asian and South American emerging economies on top of the consumers and producers list, while the traditional big consumer and producer regions such as North America and European region are stagnating.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58629

Rapid economic growth coupled with increasing urbanization and educational levels, is fuelling the demand papers consumption in emerging economies. Economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and so on, are characterized by rapid population growth, rising disposable incomes and the concomitant expansion of a consumer class; deregulation of media; rapid technological change; which makes them favorable for books paper market to show robust growth.

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd, Holmen AB, International Paper Co., Khanna Paper Mills Limited, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Norske Skogindustrier ASA, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso AB, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Corp Tbk, PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk, and Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.

Browse the full Book Paper Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/book-paper-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Credence Research Inc

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com