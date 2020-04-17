Book Publishing Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development | Amazon.com China South Publishing & Media Hachette Book Holtzbrinck Publishing Penguin Random House

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Book Publishing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Book Publishing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.
Publishing is the dissemination of literature, music, or informationthe activity of making information available to the general public. In some cases, authors may be their own publishers, meaning originators and developers of content also provide media to deliver and display the content for the same. Also, the word publisher can refer to the individual who leads a publishing company or an imprint or to a person who owns/heads a magazine.
Owing to the rapid digitization, there is a major shift in preference from printed materials to digital materials. The increasing popularity and adoption of e-books for different experience is simultaneously influencing the adoption of specialized e-reading devices. Popular e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindle offer high quality e-ink displays with crisp and clear text. E-readers primarily prefer these devices since they offer several benefits such as physical footprint, long battery life, and large storage capacity. According to our analysts, this increasing adoption of iPads and Kindle for e-book downloads will be one of the key trends that will favor the growth of the consumer book publishing market in the coming years.
This report focuses on the global Book Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Book Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon.com
China South Publishing & Media
Hachette Book
Holtzbrinck Publishing
Penguin Random House
Phoenix Publishing and Media
Bonnier
Bungeishunju
China Publishing Group
De Agostini Editore
Planeta
HarperCollins Publishers
Informa
Kadokawa Publishing
Kodansha
Sanoma Media
Shogakukan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consumer Print Book Publishing
Consumer Digital Book Publishing
Market segment by Application, split into
Chidren’s book
Adults’ book
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Book Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Book Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Book Publishing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
