Book Publishing Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development | Amazon.com China South Publishing & Media Hachette Book Holtzbrinck Publishing Penguin Random House

Publishing is the dissemination of literature, music, or informationthe activity of making information available to the general public. In some cases, authors may be their own publishers, meaning originators and developers of content also provide media to deliver and display the content for the same. Also, the word publisher can refer to the individual who leads a publishing company or an imprint or to a person who owns/heads a magazine.

Owing to the rapid digitization, there is a major shift in preference from printed materials to digital materials. The increasing popularity and adoption of e-books for different experience is simultaneously influencing the adoption of specialized e-reading devices. Popular e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindle offer high quality e-ink displays with crisp and clear text. E-readers primarily prefer these devices since they offer several benefits such as physical footprint, long battery life, and large storage capacity. According to our analysts, this increasing adoption of iPads and Kindle for e-book downloads will be one of the key trends that will favor the growth of the consumer book publishing market in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global Book Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Book Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon.com

China South Publishing & Media

Hachette Book

Holtzbrinck Publishing

Penguin Random House

Phoenix Publishing and Media

Bonnier

Bungeishunju

China Publishing Group

De Agostini Editore

Planeta

HarperCollins Publishers

Informa

Kadokawa Publishing

Kodansha

Sanoma Media

Shogakukan

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Print Book Publishing

Consumer Digital Book Publishing

Market segment by Application, split into

Chidren’s book

Adults’ book

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Book Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Book Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Book Publishing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

