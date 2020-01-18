Bone Wax Market is Driven by Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Disorders, Especially Among the Geriatric Population

Bone Wax Market – Snapshot

The global bone wax market is growing at a slow rate due to increasing penetration of substitute products, such as, bone hemostatic agents in the market. Nevertheless, factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures and rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders are driving the growth of global bone wax market. The global bone wax market was valued at US$ 68.8 Mn in 2017 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2.3% from 2018 to 2026, to surpass the value of US$ 84.2 Mn by 2026.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-wax-market.html

Bone wax is a sterile mixture of beeswax that includes a wax-softening agent, such as isopropyl palmitate, used to stop bleeding from bone surfaces. Bone wax is used for mechanical hemostasis in bones during surgical procedures, such as orthopedics, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, dental, traumatology, and oral and jaw surgery. Increase in number of surgical procedures is a major factor boosting the demand for the bone wax products. The number of surgical procedures has been rising since the past few years. Various factors responsible for the rise in the orthopedic surgical procedures are rise in cases of orthopedic diseases and accidental fracture cases. In addition, increasing use of absorbable bone wax products is another trending factor augmenting the growth of the bone wax market. Synthetic bone wax is made of water soluble polymers which reduce the associated complications. Furthermore, synthetic products look and feel like traditional bone wax products. Both synthetic and traditional bone wax are used as carriers for anti-inflammatory drugs used to reduce inflammation at the surgery site. These factors are expected to increase the adoption of bone wax products as compared to other bone hemostatic agents.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30422

The bone wax market has been segmented broadly on the basis of different product types, such as, absorbable bone wax and non-absorbable bone wax. The bone wax market has been further categorized into material type synthetic bone wax and natural bone wax. In terms of application, the bone wax market has been divided into neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, dental/oral surgery, and others. The bone wax end-user segment includes specialty clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is the major contributor of the global bone wax market. The segment is driven by increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders, especially among the geriatric population. The hospitals segment is followed by the ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics segments. Ambulatory surgical centers are highly popular in North America and Western Europe. Furthermore, these forms of health care providers are gaining popularity in the emerging economies as well.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30422

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com