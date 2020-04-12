Bone Spur Market Assessment: Clinical Trails Analysis, Player Profiles, Collaborations, Key Targets, Geographic Focus, 2019

Osteophyte or bone spurs are bony projections that grow along the edges of a bone. It can form in any bone but mostly it is found in joints. Bone spurs also occur where tendons, ligaments, and muscles attach to the bone. Global Bone Spur Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~3.9% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 489.2 million by 2023.

Increasing number of cases of bone spur is key driver for the growth of global bone spur market. Advanced diagnosis and treatment options are also driving the growth for the market. Increasing knowledge of this disorder, extended insurance cover, and growing healthcare expenditure are major driving forces of the market.

Global Bone Spur Market – Key players

Some of the key players in this market are: Abbvie, Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Merck & CO., Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), and others.

Global Bone Spur Market – Segments

Global bone spur market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Knee, Spine, Hip, Shoulder, Fingers, and others. Spine bone spur sub-segmented into posterior osteophytes, anterior osteophytes, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into radiologic testing, and others. Radiologic testing is further sub-segmented into X-rays, MRI, ultrasound imaging, myelograms, CT scan.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into medications, rehabilitation therapy, injections, surgery, and others. Medication includes anti-inflammatory medications, muscle relaxant pain medications, and others. Surgery is sub-segmented into laminotomy, discectomy, foraminotomy, and others. Injections are further sub-segmented into epidural steroid injection, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Global Bone Spur Market – Study Objectives

To provide detailed analysis of the global bone spur market structure with historical and forecast revenue for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments.

To provide insights about the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges affecting the growth of global bone spur market

To provide analysis of the market with respect to various countries in the four main geographies– the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide detailed analysis of the market segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and its sub-segments.

Global Bone Spur Market – Regional Analysis

Considering the global scenario of the market, America is holding largest market share. Some major factors are driving the growth in America such as increasing prevalence of osteophytes, large amount of money invested in R&D, and new product development. European market is second largest and countries like Germany and UK are holding the largest market share. Increasing awareness of disorder, increasing healthcare expenditure is major factor for the growth of Asia Pacific bone spur market. While due to lack of knowledge of the disorder and limited access to the healthcare facilities, Middle East & Africa is expected to grow slower than global average growth rate.

The report for Global Bone Spur Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insight to the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

