Bone Metastases Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations

Bone metastases is a common form of cancer of the skeleton that inhabits in bone marrow and stimulates the local bone activity.

In this condition, the normal bone homeostasis disrupts which leads to the development of the tumour. Some of the major symptoms observed in patients with bone metastases are bone pain, spinal cord compression, and high blood calcium levels.

Bone metastases can be diagnosed by various types of imaging tests such as X-Ray, bone scan, positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT) scan, blood tests, urine tests, and bone biopsy. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is in the process of developing CCX354 as a CCR1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of bone metastases. Moreover, Amgen Inc. is developing denosumab as a RANKL ligand inhibitor for the treatment of this medical condition. Pfizer Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company are also key players having drugs for bone metastases in their pipeline.

