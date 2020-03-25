Bone Growth Stimulator Market Analysis, Research Forecast 2019 With Medtronic, Ember Therapeutics, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix, Arthrex, Stryker, Bioventus, DJO, DePuy Synthes Companies, Isto Biologics (Formerly Arteriocyte), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland)

Global bone growth stimulator market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion to an estimated value of USD 1.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of dental bone grafts.

After a fracture or spinal fusion surgery, the therapy which is suggested by the surgeons for the aiding is called bone growth stimulator which helps in the faster healing of the fractures. They are also known as osteogenesis stimulators devices and provide pain free ultrasound. They are very useful in cervical and lumbar spine surgery.

Market Drivers

Increasing bone and joint problems is driving the market.

Technological advancement and development in the field of healthcare.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Adoption & preference of refurbished medical equipment and devices in the developing regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Bone growth Stimulator Market

By Product Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

External Bone Growth Stimulators

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

Capacitive Coupling Devices

Combined Magnetic Field Devices

Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Platelet-Rich Plasma

By Application Spinal Fusion Surgeries Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

By End- User Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Academic & Research Institutes and CROS

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

