Bone Growth Stimulator Market Analysis, Research Forecast 2019 With Medtronic, Ember Therapeutics, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix, Arthrex, Stryker, Bioventus, DJO, DePuy Synthes Companies, Isto Biologics (Formerly Arteriocyte), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland)

Global bone growth stimulator market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion to an estimated value of USD 1.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of dental bone grafts.
After a fracture or spinal fusion surgery, the therapy which is suggested by the surgeons for the aiding is called bone growth stimulator which helps in the faster healing of the fractures. They are also known as osteogenesis stimulators devices and provide pain free ultrasound. They are very useful in cervical and lumbar spine surgery.
Market Drivers
- Increasing bone and joint problems is driving the market.
- Technological advancement and development in the field of healthcare.
Market Restraints
- High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Adoption & preference of refurbished medical equipment and devices in the developing regions is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Bone growth Stimulator Market
- By Product
- Bone Growth Stimulation Devices
- External Bone Growth Stimulators
- Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices
- Capacitive Coupling Devices
- Combined Magnetic Field Devices
- Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators
- Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators
- Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
- Platelet-Rich Plasma
- By Application
- Spinal Fusion Surgeries
- Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries
- By End- User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Home Care
- Academic & Research Institutes and CROS
- By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
