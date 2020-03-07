Bone Cement Mixers Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Bone cement is mixture of solid and liquid components to form bone like structure for usage in human body. Bone cement is used to replace a structure of bone which is damaged or to fill the void space created due to various conditions affecting bone. Bone cement mixers are used to mix different components (solid and liquid) while preparing bone implant used in different kind of surgeries. Antibiotics are often incorporated along with solid and liquid component for mixing in bone cement mixers. Bone implant are mostly used in shoulder, hip, knee, and elbow replacement surgery. In case of fractured vertebra bone cement is injected into the affected site filling the void space and reducing stress on other vertebras. Bone cement mixers are used for preparing moist mass which is then shaped into desired size and shape. Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is widely used bone cement in world. Apart from widely used Polymethyl methacrylate, there are various kinds of bone cements used like calcium phosphate cement (CPC) and glass polyalkenoate cement (GPC) are used in different orthopaedic and dental applications.

Bone Cement Mixers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally increasing prevalence of hip, knee and other bone replacement surgeries is expected to drive bone cement mixers market. In United States, approximately 2.5 million hip replacement surgeries and 4.7 million knee replacement surgeries were carried out contributing significantly to bone cement mixers market. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of arthritis worldwide is expected to drive bone cement mixers market. Increasing prevalence of joint problems, obesity and geriatric population is expected to drive bone cement mixers market significantly. Advancing technology in bone cement mixers is expected to drive the market. Increase acceptance about bone cement interventional therapy in bone related surgeries further contributes to bone cement mixers market. Various evolved techniques in bone cement mixers and bone related surgeries are driving the market. Whereas, various adverse events (like bone cement implantation syndrome, infection pain and loss of function) reported after use of bone cement in different surgeries expected to restrain bone cement mixers market. Biocompatibility of bone cement is often checkpoint in usage of bone cement in different kind of surgeries.

Bone Cement Mixers Market: Segmentation

Global bone cement mixers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, mixing technique, end user and geography

Based on product type bone cement mixers market is segmented as:

Bench-Top Bone Cement Mixers

Portable Bone Cement Mixers

Based on mixing technique bone cement mixers market is segmented as:

Vacuum Mixing

Hand Mixing

Bowl Mixing

Based on end user bone cement mixers market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Bone Cement Mixers Market: Overview

Global bone cement mixers market is expected to grow significantly attributing to increased prevalence of bone and joint surgeries. Increased prevalence of obesity and geriatric population with complaints regarding joint pain is further contributing to bone cement mixers market. By Product type, bench-top cement mixers segment is expected to dominate the bone cement mixers market. By mixing technique, vacuum mixing technique devices expected to dominate bone cement mixers market. As per one national survey carried out in U.K. 94% of surgeons prefer vacuum cement mixers. By end user, hospital segment is expected to dominate bone cement mixers market attributing to higher convenience. Bone cement mixers manufacturers are focusing on research and development for developing advanced mixing technique devices.

Bone Cement Mixers Market: Regional Outlook

Global bone cement mixers market is majorly dominated by North America due to higher number of hip and knee surgeries performed. Europe is next most lucrative bone cement mixers market attributing to availability of advanced technologies and increased intervention of bone cement in handling joint related surgeries. Asia-Pacific is next major emerging bone cement mixers market attributing to emerging economies like India and China with huge residing population. Middle East and Africa remains least lucrative bone cement mixers market due to low adoption rate.

Bone Cement Mixers Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in bone cement mixers market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, DJO Global, MDM Medical ltd., Murray; William M., Summit Medical, Ltd., Corin, Amplitude, Baumer and others.