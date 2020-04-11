Bolometer Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018-2028

Bolometer Market: Introduction

A bolometer is an instrument used to measure heat or infrared radiation. It is basically a highly sensitive thermometer. Bolometer can be utilized in combination of spectroscopy to gather information related to structures of certain chemical compounds. A bolometer consists of an absorptive component made up of a thin metal layer (such as a strip of blackened platinum metal). The absorptive element is connected to a thermal reservoir through a thermal linkage. When radiation comes in contact with the absorptive strip, its temperature rises above the reservoir’s temperature due to the absorption of radiation by the absorptive element. i.e radiation falling on the strip changes its resistance to initiate an electric current. This change of resistance is logged by a sensitive electric meter.

Some of the benefits of bolometer include; it can measure non-ionizing particles in addition to ionizing particles and photons. It is extremely efficient in terms of sensitivity and energy resolution when compared to other conventional particle detectors. It operates at room temperature and hence does not require cooling. The applications of bolometer include astronomical applications, detection of the forest fire, Air surveillance, in fingerprint scanners, detection of concealed weapons, in particle detectors and in thermal cameras.

Bolometer Market: Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the Bolometer market is its rising end use application. Also, growing needs safety and surveillance equipment with the increase in terrorist activities, as well as government contracts related to safety and security equipment’s is expected to boost the bolometer market over the forecast period. The bolometer is anticipated to gain attention from various end users and become a major target market in the upcoming year. Research and development are being constantly carried out on Bolometer to enhance their design, mechanism and effectiveness to make them more efficient and precise. This, in turn, will establish strong growth in the Bolometer market in near future. Also, growth in demand for the thermal camera in the automobile sector is an important driving factor associated with the Bolometer market. As the Bolometer also find its application in fighter jets, UAV, military automobiles, the increasing adoption of bolometer in such application is also expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The high cost of bolometer and low awareness among the general population can restrain the growth of the global bolometer market in the forecast period. However, the ongoing trend of using better equipment equipped with better technology to get better results will increase the demand for Bolometer during the forecast period.

Bolometer Market: Segmentation

Based on the type, the Bolometer market can be segmented as follows: Semiconductor bolometer Superconducting bolometer Hot electron bolometer

Based on the application, the Bolometer market can be segmented as follows: Astronomical applications Detection of forest fire Air surveillance In fingerprint scanners Detection of concealed weapons In particle detectors In thermal cameras.

Based on the End Use Industry, the Bolometer market can be segmented as follows: Automotive Aerospace Defence and security Others (scientific research)



Bolometer Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Bolometer market is segmented into seven regions including the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Japan, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Bolometer market is dominated by North America followed by Western Europe, and these countries are expected to maintain its dominance in the global Bolometer market even in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the Bolometer owing to high spending on military expenditure in recent years in the region. North America, Europe and Japan are mature markets and it is expected to have slower growth over the forecast period. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Bolometer market.

Bolometer Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Bolometer market are:

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo DRS, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 Communications InfraredVision Technology Corporation

Mikrosens Electronics Inc.

NEC Corporation

Raytheon Company

Sofradir-EC

Teledyne DALSA

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.