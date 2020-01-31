Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – Global Size | Trends | Analysis | Outlook 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 116 pages with table and figures in it.

Body worn insect repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Body worn insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever.

This report studies the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent market is well diversified across North America, APAC, Europe and Other region. North America has the highest market share and dominates the Body Worn Insect Repellents market with a value of 33.83 %. The US and Canada are the two largest markets and account for about 30 percent of the global Body Worn Insect Repellent market. APAC is the next big market following North America. The growth of Body Worn Insect Repellent business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Countries such as the China and India, which are the leading countries in this region, are likely to register a positive growth. Europe’s share in the market is declined during 2011 to 2016 from 27.02% to 24.35%. The other markets including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa account for the remaining market share. Latin America are the key region, which is expected to witness a high growth due to the demanded growth potential.

The Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent industry is characterized by several large international suppliers and many smaller suppliers. The top three largest operators account for about 34.42 % of global region revenue in 2015. Key market players include S.C. Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Spectrum Brands, 3M, Tender, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Cloeman, Omega Pharma, and Jahwa among others.

General Population used covered over 81.78% of global market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2016 to 2021.

Oils and Creams was the largest type of Body Worn Insect Repellent, which is responsible for about 63.81 percent of Body Worn Insect Repellent consumption in 2015. The remaining 36.19 percent was for Spray and Apparel etc.

The worldwide market for Body Worn Insect Repellent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Body Worn Insect Repellent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Highlights of the Global Body Worn Insect Repellent report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Body Worn Insect Repellent market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Body Worn Insect Repellent market.

Chapter 1, to describe Body Worn Insect Repellent Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Body Worn Insect Repellent , with sales, revenue, and price of Body Worn Insect Repellent , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Body Worn Insect Repellent for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Body Worn Insect Repellent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Body Worn Insect Repellent sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

