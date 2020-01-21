Body Spray Market: Emerging Nations around the World to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Body spray is a type of perfume product. It also known as milder form or version of perfume. Body sprays are designed and manufactured to particularly use on other parts of the body besides the armpits. Raw materials commonly used in manufacturing body spray are perfume, butane, alcohol, isobutene, and propane. Cologne is heavier in strength than body spray. Choosing a suitable body spray depends on multiple parameters, such as quality, fragrance, practicality, suitability to skin type, and price. Use of body spray may vary across age groups. Inclination of young people toward affordable and good-quality body spray is expected to increase in the next few years. The global body spray market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. Many large international and small suppliers operate in the market.

Increase in awareness about exercise, physical activity, and overall fitness is expected to boost the global body spray market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in health consciousness and increase in hygiene concerns are expected to augment the growth of the body spray market. There has been a rise in demand for body sprays, particularly among the young consumers, due to increase in disposable income of people. However, the presence of local players and poor-quality and counterfeit products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the global body spray market. Nevertheless, innovative products such as battery-operated smart electric deodorant applicator that delivers accurate dosage to avoid body odor and stain are likely to offer attractive opportunities to the body spray market during the forecast period.

The global body spray market can be classified based on type, age group, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into colognes, perfumes, and mists. In terms of age group, the global body spray market can be categorized into 10 to 25 years age group, 26 to 40 years age group, 40 to 55 years age group, and 55 to 70 age group. Based on application, the market can be divided into party, exotic, regular, and sports. In terms of end-user, the global body spray market can be classified into male, female, and kids. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into e-commerce websites, supermarkets, hypermarkets, independent stores, specialty stores, pharmacies, and others such as retail shops.

Based on region, the global body spray market can be categorized into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore), Middle East & Africa, Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Poland, and Italy), and South America.

Major players operating in the body spray market include FragranceX, A.S. Watson, Bath & Body Works, Incos Limited, Demeter, Yardley of London, Bvlgari, Old Spice, Parfums De Coeur, Chanel, Perry Ellis, Cavinkare, Calvin Klein, Impulse, Hugo Boss, Axe, Cuba, Nike, Givenchy, Adidas, Burberry, Revlon, Carolina Herrera, Uniliver Group, Amway, Edgewell Personal Care, LVMH, Avon Products, L Brands, Procter & Gamble, Este Lauder, and Johnson & Johnson. All these players compete with each other with respect to their product portfolio in order to survive in the market. Top companies are focusing on acquisitions, offering competitive wholesale pricing, manufacturing innovative products such as compressed body sprays with sustainable designs, and increasing research activities to strengthen their presence in the global market. Moreover, key players are also inventing and launching new products in spray formats such as protective and styling serums, organic detangles, and volatizing products to fulfill consumer requirement and expand their business to a wider audience.