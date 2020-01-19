Boat Insurance Market Size : Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Boat Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Boat Insurance Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Boat Insurance market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Boat Insurance industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

Overview of Boat Insurance Market:

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.

Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.

In 2018, the global Boat Insurance market size was 830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Boat Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boat Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zurich

AXA

AVIVA

State Farm

Allianz

GEICO

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

Markel Corporation

Kemper Corporation

Allstate

MetLife

PingAn

Westfield

Westpac

RAA

Northbridge

RSA Insurance

Helvetia

Pantaenius Yacht Insurance

Generali

United Marine Underwriters

PacificMarine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Actual Cash Value

Agreed Amount Value



Market segment by Application, split into

Ocean

Lakes

Rivers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Boat Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Boat Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.





