Boat Insurance Market 2019 Global Future Development Status – Pantaenius Yacht Insurance, Generali, United Marine Underwriters , Pacific Marine

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.

The global Boat Insurance market is valued at 830 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1040 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Boat Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Boat Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Boat Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Zurich

AXA

AVIVA

State Farm

Allianz

GEICO

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

Markel Corporation

Kemper Corporation

Allstate

MetLife

PingAn

Westfield

Westpac

RAA

Northbridge

RSA Insurance

Helvetia

Pantaenius Yacht Insurance

Generali

United Marine Underwriters

Pacific Marine

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Actual Cash Value

Agreed Amount Value

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ocean

Lakes

Rivers