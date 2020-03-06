Board Portal Solutions Market – Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Strikes Demands

The board of directors are a crucial part of any organization. Resourceful working of any organization is in the hands of the board members. Board members are responsible for financial as well as legal responsibilities. Board portal solutions help the board members with all the necessary facilities to run an organization. Board portal solutions enable secure communication in digital form among the members of the board. These solutions facilitate good governance by board members. Board portals usually include voting tools, messaging features, meeting minutes, and other solutions to help make communication as seamless as possible.

The precise portal solution for the business can abridge communication and help the board run proficiently. Board portal solutions mainly save time and help board members to run the organization efficiently. Subsequently, board portal solutions help arrange frequent meetings, better communications between meetings, and improved information review. The solutions help support board workflows and board communications securely.

Over the years, board portal solutions have become technically advanced and easier, offering more advanced digital support to board members. Security concerns are also increasing nowadays, which is increasing the attention of organizations toward solutions that provide assistance for the board members. Hence, adoption of board portal solutions has increased as it ensures security in sensitive operations of the board members. This leads to increased adoption of board portal solutions, thus, driving the market.

Digitalization has increased the demand for digital documentation; this helps in ensuring the safety of documents. Also, maintaining the document is far easier when it is in the digital form. Therefore, awareness about digitalization has increased the implementation of board portal solutions, thus driving the market.

The board portal solutions market can be segmented based on delivery model, generation, end-user, and geography. In terms of delivery model, the board portal solutions market can be classified into Software as a Service (SAAS) model, hosted model and enterprise software licensing model. Based on generation, the board portal solutions market can be divided into generation 1.0, generation 2.0, generation 3.0, and generation 4.0.

In terms of end-user, the board portal solutions market can be categorized into financial services, healthcare, education, non-profit organizations, and oil & energy. Based on geography, the board portal solutions market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SA) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the board portal solutions market due to advancements in digital technology and more number of organizations in the region.