This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BMS (Building Management System) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

BMS (Building Management System) are deployed in large buildings for the efficient energy management, and they help in controlling and managing building facilities such as lighting, electricity, fire precautions, safety, security, and HVAC. These systems are installed in buildings such as commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing plants, retail outlets, and residential buildings for effective facility management. They enable easy automation and help in managing buildings for better cost savings and improved performance.

Governments across the globe have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies. For the study, the base year considered is 2016, and the forecast provided is between 2017 and 2023.

The BMS (Building Management System) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Facility Management

Security Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Control4

Honeywell

Johnson control

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Legrand

Lutron Electronics

Tyco

United Technologies

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BMS (Building Management System) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of BMS (Building Management System) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BMS (Building Management System) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BMS (Building Management System) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of BMS (Building Management System) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points cover in Global BMS (Building Management System) Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global BMS (Building Management System) Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 BMS (Building Management System) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 BMS (Building Management System) Segment by Type

2.2.1 WIFI

2.2.2 Bluetooth

2.3 BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Type

Chapter Three: Global BMS (Building Management System) by Players

3.1 Global BMS (Building Management System) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global BMS (Building Management System) Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global BMS (Building Management System) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global BMS (Building Management System) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global BMS (Building Management System) Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: BMS (Building Management System) by Regions

4.1 BMS (Building Management System) by Regions

4.1.1 Global BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global BMS (Building Management System) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas BMS (Building Management System) Consumption Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas BMS (Building Management System) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Type

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC BMS (Building Management System) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC BMS (Building Management System) Consumption by Application…..& More

